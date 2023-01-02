Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

