Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

