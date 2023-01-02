Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 204,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,056. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

