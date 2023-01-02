Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 8,674 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $51.79. 217,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

