Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 9,468 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in BP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

BP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. 375,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,645,955. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $36.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.83) to GBX 603 ($7.28) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.79.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

