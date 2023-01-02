Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

