Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.