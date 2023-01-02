Metahero Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $508,234.56 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

