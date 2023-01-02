Metal (MTL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.58 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004106 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $45.50 million and $5.58 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

