Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32.99 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.99 million and $467,889.46 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00011737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,616,320 coins and its circulating supply is 16,798,485 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,616,320 with 16,798,485 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88073594 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $414,903.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

