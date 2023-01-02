MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Short Interest Update

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCBS opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.