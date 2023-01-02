MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 903,245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,830,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 24.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,975,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,219 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 158.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,781,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,385 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MIN stock remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,291. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0213 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.