Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

