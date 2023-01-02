Micropac Industries, Inc. (MPAD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 10th

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPADGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Micropac Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MPAD opened at $12.85 on Monday. Micropac Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPADGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

About Micropac Industries

(Get Rating)

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micropac Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micropac Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.