Micropac Industries, Inc. (MPAD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 10th

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Micropac Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MPAD opened at $12.85 on Monday. Micropac Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

About Micropac Industries

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

