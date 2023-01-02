Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 13.4% in December

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 863,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Bharucha bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,400. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.