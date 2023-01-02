Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 13.4% in December

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 863,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Bharucha bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,400. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MIST opened at $3.96 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.