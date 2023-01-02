Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 3,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,483.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells passenger vehicles in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs, PHEVs, SUVs and pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. The company is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts.

