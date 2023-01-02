Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 3,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,483.0 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.