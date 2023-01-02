MOBLAND Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124,041.61 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 12% lower against the dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $124,041.61 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

