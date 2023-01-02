MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MOGU Trading Up 0.8 %
MOGU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,412. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.
About MOGU
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOGU (MOGU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.