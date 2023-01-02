MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MOGU Trading Up 0.8 %

MOGU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,412. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

