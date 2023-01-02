Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Update

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MHK traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $102.22. 27,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.79.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

