Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.