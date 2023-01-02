Monero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $46.17 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.80 or 0.00885935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $46.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00449935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00096189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00252933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00237812 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,221,930 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

