Montis Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

IAU stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.