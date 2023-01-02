Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.