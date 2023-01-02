Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.