Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

