MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.51 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $138.01 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01904428 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $57.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

