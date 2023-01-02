National Bankshares Cuts Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$6.25

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$153.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

