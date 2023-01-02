National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.72. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

