National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.30. 22,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

