Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Neblio has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $26.20 million and $696,996.82 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,733,013 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

