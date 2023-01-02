Neo Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $6.44 or 0.00038567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $454.50 million and $27.76 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00464702 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.07 or 0.02956793 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.29736161 BTC.
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
