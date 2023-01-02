NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Short Interest Down 30.6% in December

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

