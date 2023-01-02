Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $77.16 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00449935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00885935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00096189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00252933 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

