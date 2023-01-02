Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
NTIP stock remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.