New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 135.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.29%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.