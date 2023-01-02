New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Price Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.45 on Thursday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.