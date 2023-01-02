Newman & Schimel LLC Has $38.84 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Newman & Schimel LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

