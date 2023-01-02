Newman & Schimel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

