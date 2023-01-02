Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

KIND remained flat at 2.06 during trading on Monday. 35,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.85. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of 1.82 and a twelve month high of 8.46.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.09. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

