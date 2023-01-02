NFT (NFT) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $559,604.09 and approximately $274.58 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038212 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00229022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0149975 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $274.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

