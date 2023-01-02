NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $10.40 by Analysts at China Renaissance

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by China Renaissance from $12.30 to $10.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.52.
NIO Trading Down 2.4 %
NIO opened at $9.75 on Thursday. NIO has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.