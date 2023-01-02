NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $10.40 by Analysts at China Renaissance

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by China Renaissance from $12.30 to $10.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.52.

NIO opened at $9.75 on Thursday. NIO has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

