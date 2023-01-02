Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Stock Performance

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation stock remained flat at 5,500.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5,500.00. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a one year low of 5,500.00 and a one year high of 5,925.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 704,000.00 to 727,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Company Profile

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

