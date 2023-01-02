Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 399,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. 49,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noble Rock Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 536,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.