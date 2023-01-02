Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 177,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.24. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

