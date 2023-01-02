North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $241.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $405.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

