North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,319 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Dover stock opened at $135.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

