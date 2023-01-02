North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

