Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Cowen raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NOC opened at $545.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

