NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NuCana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.