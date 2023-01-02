Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

