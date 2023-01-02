Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 279,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $648.41 million, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.79). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

